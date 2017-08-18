Woman allegedly fired from Fort Benning job due to menstrual cycle

A Columbus woman is now fighting back after she says a job training and employment agency on Fort Benning fired her for allegedly experiencing a "heavy period" at work.

Alisha Coleman lost her job as a 911 call taker for the Bobby Dodd Institute in 2016.

Coleman's attorneys and the American Civil Liberties Union filed a brief in the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, claiming "unlawful workplace discrimination."

The district court dismissed this case in February, saying the associated sudden-onset heavy menstruation are not protected under Title 7.

We reached out to the Bobby Dodd institute, who called us back Friday, saying, "It's our practice not to comment on pending litigation."

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.