TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic blocked at Hwy. 280 and JR Allen Pkwy.

Traffic into Columbus is currently blocked following a jack-knifed 18 wheeler at Highway 280 and JR Allen Pkwy.More >>
A fourth-generation paratrooper from Fort Benning graduated Friday morning. Army Cadet Meghan Copenhaver joins her mother, grandfather, and great-grandfather as graduates of the U.S. Army Airborne School.More >>
News Leader 9 will give you live team coverage like only we can - for the rare solar eclipse event.More >>
Solar eclipse glasses have been hard to come by, but there is an to these glasses for the big day.More >>
Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Columbus man. Darius Robinson and Keyonna James were charged with the murder of Marion Ralph.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
Jackson Police say a woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Fortification Street, near I-55.More >>
RIP childhood.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
He was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison but has now been granted parole.More >>
Residents of Durham, NC residents heard rumors of a KKK rally at their court house, hundreds flooded the streets to protest. However, the white supremacy group never showed.More >>
Learn more about the last several total solar eclipses in the U.S., 2017's total solar eclipse, and the total solar eclipses in the years to come.More >>
Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.More >>
Her blood alcohol limit was more than twice the legal limit, according to the arresting deputy.More >>
