TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic blocked at Hwy. 280 and JR Allen Pkwy.

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Traffic into Columbus is currently blocked following a jack-knifed 18 wheeler at Highway 280 and JR Allen Pkwy. 

Emergency crews are currently on the scene. Injuries have not been reported as of yet. 

