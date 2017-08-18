Dirt Cheap discount store to open in Columbus

A Dirt Cheap discount store will soon open in Columbus.

According to the store’s website, it will be located at 5596 Milgen Road in the Manchester Square shopping center.

Dirt Cheap offers leading and brand name merchandise for as much as 30 to 90 percent off regular retail prices. Dirt Cheap's stock includes clothing, housewares, furniture, home décor, electronics, and more.

Since it’s opening in 1998, the discounted store has grown into nearly 90 stores and counting. The company describes itself as a “bargain hunter's paradise” and the ideal store for price-conscious shoppers or those that love the thrill of finding deals.

An official opening date has not been released. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.