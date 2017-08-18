Russell County sheriff grabs golf clubs to raise money

Although many recognize Heath Taylor as the Sheriff in Russell County, tonight he took on a different role and grabbed a set of golf clubs to take a swing at raising money for the community.

The Russell County Commission held its annual fund-raising golf tournament at Lakewood Golf Course this evening.

According to Taylor, the commission is responsible for maintaining the historical sites in the area.

Tonight's fundraiser is the first annual night time golf tournament.

Nine holes were played during both the afternoon and evening and 45 players made up 15 to 16 different teams.

Taylor said he's hoping tonight's event will reach their fund-raising goal of at least 5 thousand dollars.

"The main fundraiser that we try to raise money for is the Fort Mitchell site; the museum, the carriage house," said Taylor. "[We want] to show this history here in Russell County and the history we have in our state of Alabama."

The night time rounds of golf are planned to wrap up by 10:30 p.m.

