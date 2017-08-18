Dunham's Sports celebrates grand opening in LaGrange

Dunham’s Sports celebrated the grand opening of its LaGrange location Friday.

The first one-hundred customers received free t-shirts and customers also enjoyed a free six-pack of Coke or Diet Coke with a $10 purchase. The grand opening will continue throughout the weekend and the first 100 customers on Saturday and Sunday will receive door prizes.

Dunham’s Sports is in the LaGrange Mall in the space of a former JC Penny.

