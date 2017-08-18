Dunham's Sports celebrates grand opening in LaGrange - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Dunham's Sports celebrates grand opening in LaGrange

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) -

Dunham’s Sports celebrated the grand opening of its LaGrange location Friday.

The first one-hundred customers received free t-shirts and customers also enjoyed a free six-pack of Coke or Diet Coke with a $10 purchase. The grand opening will continue throughout the weekend and the first 100 customers on Saturday and Sunday will receive door prizes. 

Dunham’s Sports is in the LaGrange Mall in the space of a former JC Penny. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.?

  • LocalMore>>

  • Russell County sheriff grabs golf clubs to raise money

    Russell County sheriff grabs golf clubs to raise money

    Friday, August 18 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-08-19 03:12:39 GMT
    (Source: WTVM)(Source: WTVM)

    Although many recognize Heath Taylor as the Sheriff in Russell county, tonight hes took on a different role and grabbed a set of golf clubs to take a swing at raising money for the community. The Russell County Commission holding their annual fund-raising golf tournament at Lakewood Golf Course beginning at 6:30 p.m. this evening. The commission is responsible for maintaining the historical sites in the area according to Taylor. Tonight's fundraiser is the first annual night time g...

    More >>

    Although many recognize Heath Taylor as the Sheriff in Russell county, tonight hes took on a different role and grabbed a set of golf clubs to take a swing at raising money for the community. The Russell County Commission holding their annual fund-raising golf tournament at Lakewood Golf Course beginning at 6:30 p.m. this evening. The commission is responsible for maintaining the historical sites in the area according to Taylor. Tonight's fundraiser is the first annual night time g...

    More >>

  • SPORTS OVERTIME: Week 1 Final Scores

    SPORTS OVERTIME: Week 1 Final Scores

    Saturday, August 19 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-08-19 04:06:29 GMT
    (Source: WTVM)(Source: WTVM)

    It's been a long wait, but wait finally comes to an end, at least for Georgia high school football teams. 

    More >>

    It's been a long wait, but wait finally comes to an end, at least for Georgia high school football teams. 

    More >>

  • Dunham's Sports celebrates grand opening in LaGrange

    Dunham's Sports celebrates grand opening in LaGrange

    Friday, August 18 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-08-19 03:33:15 GMT
    (Source: WTVM)(Source: WTVM)

    Dunham's Sports celebrates grand opening in LaGrange  Dunham’s Sports the grand opening of its LaGrange location Friday. 

    More >>

    Dunham's Sports celebrates grand opening in LaGrange  Dunham’s Sports the grand opening of its LaGrange location Friday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly