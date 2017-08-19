Junior League of Columbus hosts Lakebottom 5K - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Junior League of Columbus hosts Lakebottom 5K

By Marla Spence, Reporter
(Source: Junior League of Columbus Facebook) (Source: Junior League of Columbus Facebook)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Chattahoochee Valley residents got their early morning run in at Lakebottom Park Saturday morning for a 5K.

The event organized by the Junior League of Columbus helped support kids with physical disabilities. 

This was the first Lakebottom 5K.

The race also included a Tot Trot and 1-mile race and bounce houses for the kids.

All proceeds went to the Junior League of Columbus' Healthy Child Initiatives in Columbus and the Valley region.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.

