Junior League of Columbus hosts Lakebottom 5K

Although many recognize Heath Taylor as the Sheriff in Russell county, tonight hes took on a different role and grabbed a set of golf clubs to take a swing at raising money for the community. The Russell County Commission holding their annual fund-raising golf tournament at Lakewood Golf Course beginning at 6:30 p.m. this evening. The commission is responsible for maintaining the historical sites in the area according to Taylor. Tonight's fundraiser is the first annual night time g...More >>
Although many recognize Heath Taylor as the Sheriff in Russell county, tonight hes took on a different role and grabbed a set of golf clubs to take a swing at raising money for the community. The Russell County Commission holding their annual fund-raising golf tournament at Lakewood Golf Course beginning at 6:30 p.m. this evening. The commission is responsible for maintaining the historical sites in the area according to Taylor. Tonight's fundraiser is the first annual night time g...More >>
It's been a long wait, but wait finally comes to an end, at least for Georgia high school football teams.More >>
It's been a long wait, but wait finally comes to an end, at least for Georgia high school football teams.More >>
Dunham's Sports celebrates grand opening in LaGrange Dunham’s Sports the grand opening of its LaGrange location Friday.More >>
Dunham's Sports celebrates grand opening in LaGrange Dunham’s Sports the grand opening of its LaGrange location Friday.More >>
A Columbus woman is now fighting back after she says a job training and employment agency on Fort Benning fired her for allegedly experiencing a "heavy period" at work.More >>
A Columbus woman is now fighting back after she says a job training and employment agency on Fort Benning fired her for allegedly experiencing a "heavy period" at work.More >>
A Dirt Cheap discount store will soon open in Columbus. According to the store’s website, it will be located at 5596 Milgen Road in the Manchester Square shopping center.More >>
A Dirt Cheap discount store will soon open in Columbus. According to the store’s website, it will be located at 5596 Milgen Road in the Manchester Square shopping center.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >>
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
If you’ve ever gotten a robocall that said you won a free cruise you could get a check for up to $900!More >>
If you’ve ever gotten a robocall that said you won a free cruise you could get a check for up to $900!More >>
Her blood alcohol limit was more than twice the legal limit, according to the arresting deputy.More >>
Her blood alcohol limit was more than twice the legal limit, according to the arresting deputy.More >>