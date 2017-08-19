Junior League of Columbus hosts Lakebottom 5K

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Chattahoochee Valley residents got their early morning run in at Lakebottom Park Saturday morning for a 5K.

The event organized by the Junior League of Columbus helped support kids with physical disabilities.

This was the first Lakebottom 5K.

The race also included a Tot Trot and 1-mile race and bounce houses for the kids.

All proceeds went to the Junior League of Columbus' Healthy Child Initiatives in Columbus and the Valley region.

