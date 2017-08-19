Columbus woman appears in court for attempting to run over 3 people, child cruelty charges

Although many recognize Heath Taylor as the Sheriff in Russell County, on Friday he took on a different role and grabbed a set of golf clubs to take a swing at raising money for the community.More >>
It's been a long wait, but wait finally comes to an end, at least for Georgia high school football teams.More >>
Dunham's Sports celebrates grand opening in LaGrange Dunham’s Sports the grand opening of its LaGrange location Friday.More >>
A Columbus woman is now fighting back after she says a job training and employment agency on Fort Benning fired her for allegedly experiencing a "heavy period" at work.More >>
A Dirt Cheap discount store will soon open in Columbus. According to the store’s website, it will be located at 5596 Milgen Road in the Manchester Square shopping center.More >>
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >>
Conservative activists and leftist counter-protesters are preparing for a rally on Boston Common that could draw thousands a week after a demonstration in Virginia turned deadly.More >>
Shreveport Police are searching for New Orleans based rapper Mystikal and another woman after arresting one man after an alleged sexual assault.More >>
If you’ve ever gotten a robocall that said you won a free cruise you could get a check for up to $900!More >>
Her blood alcohol limit was more than twice the legal limit, according to the arresting deputy.More >>
