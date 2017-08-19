Columbus woman appears in court for attempting to run over 3 people, child cruelty charges

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus woman accused of pepper spraying her ex-boyfriend and attempting to run over 3 people all while children watched appeared in Recorder's Court Friday.

Twenty-five-year-old Michelina Williams pleaded not guilty to all charges of child cruelty, aggravated assault, and simple assault.

Columbus police say they were called to the 11 hundred block of Bedford Avenue Wednesday night to respond to a domestic dispute.

That's when Williams was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with her ex-boyfriend.

Williams has been ordered not to contact her ex-boyfriend or his current residence.

Williams faces three counts of aggravated assault, each with a bond of $15,000.

Bond was also set for the child cruelty charge at $2,500.

