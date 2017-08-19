Solar eclipse events happening around the Chattahoochee Valley

(WTVM) - The 2017 Total Solar Eclipse is almost here and plenty of places around the Chattahoochee Valley are celebrating.

Popular tourist attraction, Callaway Gardens, will host a solar eclipse viewing with former NASA Space Ambassador Tom Garmon on Monday, August 21.

Restaurants in the area are also getting in on the epic event with deals and discounts.

Denny’s will allow guests to order unlimited Mooncakes for only $4.

Krispy Kreme will release its Chocolate Glazed Donut

Krystal's customers will be offered slushies and caramel mocha frosts all day for 99 cent

Applebee's throughout Georgia and Alabama are treating guests to Perfect Eclipse Margaritas for $4.25 each Monday

Due to the eclipse, several school systems in the Chattahoochee Valley are altering their school dismissal schedules. Click here for a complete list.

Other area schools are using the eclipse as a learning experience for students.

Don't forget - News Leader 9 will give you live team coverage for the rare solar eclipse event.

On Monday at 2p/1c on WTVM and WXTX Fox 54, we will bring you a special hour-long newscast.

We'll have almost a dozen crews fanned out across East Alabama, Columbus, surrounding areas, and even nearby states.

If you're away from the TV, you can stream all the action starting at 1:55 p.m. on the WTVM Facebook page.

Then at 2 p.m., switch over to the free WTVM mobile news app or the WTVM website.

Join us for coverage you can count on as the Valley goes dark!

