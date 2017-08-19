Paint the Town Pink celebrates cancer survivors with butterfly release

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Dozens of people gathered at the Columbus Botanical Garden Saturday morning to honor cancer survivors.

About 300 butterflies were released into the sky all in honor of cancer survivors across the Chattahoochee Valley.

Survivors, care takers and those who lost a loved one to cancer all united at the Columbus Botanical Garden for a celebration of life.

Daniela Bailey, a cancer survivor says, "It has been so heart filling to see the love that's been shared. It opens up an old wound and reminds me of 2014 when I was diagnosed with breast cancer."

"We released a butterfly in a memory of Mr. Ron Anderson and we all know he was a very well-known community person here who was over the Springer Opera House," says organizer Cheryl Johnson.

Anderson's family requested butterflies to be released in his honor after his passing last August.

Survivors and loved ones of those who lost their battle to cancer are reminded to there are people and organizations fighting for them.

"No matter what you go through, experiences make you better and not worst and don't forget to live laugh and learn."

Saturday's event was all to kick off Paint the Town Pink, a fundraiser and 5k supporting breast cancer awareness.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.