Columbus church hosts Community Outreach Feast for those in need

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – One Columbus church spent their Saturday taking care of folks in need who may need shelter from the sweltering heat and humidity.

Members of Mt. Calvary Church on Floyd Road stand under the hot summer sun, to get their message across – let those in need across the community know they can come here to find a hot meal, clothes, necessary items for their families, and a cool refuge from the heat.

"The Bible tells us that we have a responsibility to feed those who are hungry, to clothe those who do not have clothes and to even visit those who are in prison. So today, we want to give them drink, and we want to give them food," says Apostle Annette Johnston.

Pastor Clifford Johnston says, "We want to do our part, and I think if every church in this town did their part, it would be a big help. I'm not saying that it would solve the problem, but it would help."

Saturday morning's Community Outreach Feast brought together members from multiple churches around town, ready to donate clothes, prepare the food and drinks, and spend time hearing their stories, extending their love and charity.

"John 13:35, says 'Jesus said that when we show love to one another,' he said, 'By this, all men will know that you are my disciples,'" says Johnston.

