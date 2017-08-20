Man dies in Sunday morning Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A man is dead following an early morning shooting Sunday.

Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley confirms 21-year-old Cody Mathis died after being shot Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of 51st Street and 15th Avenue.

Worley said friends of Mathis took him to the hospital at 4:49 a.m. and he was pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center at 7:42 a.m.

Worley said Mathis’ death is being treated as a homicide. The body of Mathis will be sent to Atlanta for an autopsy on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.