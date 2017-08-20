Woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Ladonia Sunday afternoon

LADONIA, AL (WTVM) – An elderly woman has died following a two-vehicle crash in Ladonia Sunday afternoon.

According to the Russell County Coroner’s Office, an 83-year-old woman was killed in an accident around 1:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened on U.S. Hwy. 80 West near Armour Road.

The identity of the person killed has not yet been released, pending notification of the family.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

