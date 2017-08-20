Man captured after leaving Troup County work release

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – A prisoner who walked away from a work release program is back in custody in Troup County.

The sheriff's office has recaptured Daniel Binion. He was taken back into custody Saturday after someone called 911 saying they saw him.

Police say he was wanted after not returning from a work release in Troup County on August 20.

