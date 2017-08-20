Troup County deputies search for man who didn't return to work release

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted man. According to a Facebook Post, Troup County deputies are searching for Daniel Binion. Binion is wanted for failing to return to work release.More >>
An elderly woman has died following a two-vehicle crash in Ladonia Sunday afternoon.More >>
A Columbus woman is now fighting back after she says a job training and employment agency on Fort Benning fired her for allegedly experiencing a "heavy period" at work.More >>
A man is dead following an early morning shooting Sunday.More >>
The winning numbers for the $535 million Powerball jackpot have been announced.More >>
The aging star worked for more than six decades raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), most notably through hosting the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association Labor Day Telethon, an event as well-known as any of his movies.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
Shreveport Police are searching for New Orleans based rapper Mystikal and another woman after arresting one man after an alleged sexual assault.More >>
If you are planning to watch the solar eclipse on August 21, you need to protect your eyes!More >>
