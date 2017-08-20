Troup County deputies search for man who didn't return to work release

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted man.

According to a Facebook Post, Troup County deputies are searching for Daniel Binion.

Binion is wanted for failing to return to work release. Binion is a white male and was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday in the area of Troup or Jenkins Street and was wearing blue plaid shorts, a white T-shirt, and black and red tennis shoes.

If you know the location of Daniel Binion please contact 911 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

