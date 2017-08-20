BREAKING: Columbus EMS responding to reports of shooting in Midt - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

BREAKING: Columbus EMS responding to reports of shooting in Midtown

By Chandler Morgan, Reporter/Anchor
COLUMBUS, GA -

Columbus Fire and EMS confirmed they are responding to reports of a shooting on 2229 8th Street, near Ewart Ave. in Columbus. 

News Leader 9 is working to gather details.

This is a developing story, stick with News Leader 9 for the latest updates on-air and online.

