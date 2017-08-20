Columbus man dead after shooting on 8th St. Sunday night - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus man dead after shooting on 8th St. Sunday night

By Chandler Morgan, Reporter/Anchor
Connect
and Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
COLUMBUS, GA -

Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley confirmed that a Columbus man is dead following a shooting on 8th Street Sunday night.  

Officials were called to 2229 8th St. near Ewart Avenue where 25-year-old Nathan Johnson was found suffering from gunshot wounds. Johnson was transported to Midtown Medical Center where he died at 10:01 p.m.

His body will be sent for an autopsy Tuesday. 

This is a developing story, stay with News Leader 9 for the latest updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here. 

Powered by Frankly