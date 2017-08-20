Columbus man dead after shooting on 8th St. Sunday night

Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley confirmed that a Columbus man is dead following a shooting on 8th Street Sunday night.

Officials were called to 2229 8th St. near Ewart Avenue where 25-year-old Nathan Johnson was found suffering from gunshot wounds. Johnson was transported to Midtown Medical Center where he died at 10:01 p.m.

His body will be sent for an autopsy Tuesday.

This is a developing story, stay with News Leader 9 for the latest updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.