Columbus man dead after shooting on 8th Street Sunday night

Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley confirmed that a Columbus man has died following a shooting on 8th Street Sunday night.

Officials were called to 2229 8th St. near Ewart Avenue where 25-year-old Nathan Johnson was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Johnson was transported to Midtown Medical Center where he died at 10:01 p.m.

Police investigation revealed that Johnson was confronted by an unknown suspect and shots were fired, hitting Johnson.

The unknown suspect was last seen running down 8th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 706-225-4319.

The body of Johnson will be sent for an autopsy Tuesday.

