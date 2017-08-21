BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: 25-year-old man dies in Sunday night shooting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A 25-year-old man has died after being shot in east Columbus Sunday night.

Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner, Freeman Worley, tells WTVM that Nathan Johnson, 25, died at Midtown Medical Center just after 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

Columbus Fire and EMS responded to an emergency call in the 2000 block of 8th St., near Ewart Ave., around 9:30 p.m. That's where Johnson was found suffering from unknown injuries and taken to the hospital.

No word yet on a suspect.

