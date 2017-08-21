Downtown Auburn offers valet parking

Valet parking services are now available in downtown Auburn.

Drivers can leave their vehicles with an attendant at a valet parking stand that is set up near the southeast corner of the parking deck located near Gay Street.

Cars will then be parked on the third floor of the Gay Street Municipal Parking Deck.

Valet parking is offered seven days a week and costs $1 per hour.

