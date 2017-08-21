FIRST TO ALERT: Here's a breakdown of the forecast during the solar eclipse!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It's SOLAR ECLIPSE day! The clouds will be at a 40-50% coverage with more clouds expected earlier in the afternoon to the south of Columbus as they move northwest through the area. The eclipse will peak around 2:35-2:40 PM ET. The rain chance stays low but 'feel like' temperatures will be dangerously high. Stay hydrated!

As we head into Tuesday, rain chances will be on the increase a bit with a 30% coverage in the afternoon and evening. An approaching disturbance will increase rain chances even more by Wednesday and Thursday (around 40-50%).

Temperatures will take a step down into the low 90s and upper 80s by the weekend. We could even get into the mid 80s by next week with overnight lows in the 60s. Humidity values will also be a bit lower by the end of the week and weekend.

Be sure you have a way to view the eclipse safely tomorrow - certified eclipse glasses or a pinhole projector!

You can stream us LIVE on the weather app and follow Storm Team 9 on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.