SLIDESHOW: Solar eclipse events in the Chattahoochee Valley

News Leader 9 will give you live team coverage like only we can - for the rare solar eclipse event.More >>
News Leader 9 will give you live team coverage like only we can - for the rare solar eclipse event.More >>
News Leader 9 has complete coverage of the Partial Solar Eclipse in the Chattahoochee Valley, and we are receiving pictures from several events.More >>
News Leader 9 has complete coverage of the Partial Solar Eclipse in the Chattahoochee Valley, and we are receiving pictures from several events.More >>
Columbus Fire and EMS confirmed they are responding to reports of a shooting on 2229 8th Street, near Ewart Ave. in Columbus. News Leader 9 is working to gather details. This is a developing story, stick with News Leader 9 for the latest updates on-air and online. Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.More >>
Columbus Fire and EMS confirmed they are responding to reports of a shooting on 2229 8th Street, near Ewart Ave. in Columbus.More >>
A carnival at Columbus Regional took place Friday at the Conference Center at the hospital.More >>
A carnival at Columbus Regional took place Friday at the Conference Center at the hospital.More >>
Valet parking services are now available in downtown Auburn. Drivers can leave their vehicles with an attendant at a valet parking stand that is set up near the southeast corner of the parking deck located near Gay Street.More >>
Valet parking services are now available in downtown Auburn. Drivers can leave their vehicles with an attendant at a valet parking stand that is set up near the southeast corner of the parking deck located near Gay Street.More >>
Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.More >>
Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?More >>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?More >>
This is a partial list of questions taken from various Facebook comment sections, and serves as a futile attempt to answer them once and for all, in a mostly serious manner.More >>
This is a partial list of questions taken from various Facebook comment sections, and serves as a futile attempt to answer them once and for all, in a mostly serious manner.More >>
Leslie Kahn logged onto Epping Squawks, a town Facebook page with something always going on. "I started with 911 and an exclamation point. I wanted to get people’s attention fast," she said.More >>
Leslie Kahn logged onto Epping Squawks, a town Facebook page with something always going on. "I started with 911 and an exclamation point. I wanted to get people’s attention fast," she said.More >>
If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.More >>
If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
In towns and cities along the path of the solar eclipse, some school districts are seizing the opportunity for ready-made science lessons.More >>
In towns and cities along the path of the solar eclipse, some school districts are seizing the opportunity for ready-made science lessons.More >>