SLIDESHOW: Solar eclipse in the Chattahoochee Valley - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

SLIDESHOW: Solar eclipse in the Chattahoochee Valley

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

(WTVM) – News Leader 9 has received pictures from viewers while watching the solar eclipse. 

The peak of the eclipse in Columbus was at 2:37 p.m. on Monday. 

If you have pictures of you and your friends watching the eclipse email them to pix@wtvm.com.

For coverage of the eclipse click here

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly