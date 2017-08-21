Solar eclipse from Bowling Green, KY - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Solar eclipse from Bowling Green, KY

By Mallory Schnell, Weekend Meteorologist
Connect
(Source: Mallory Schnell/WTVM) (Source: Mallory Schnell/WTVM)
(Source: Mallory Schnell/WTVM) (Source: Mallory Schnell/WTVM)
(Source: Mallory Schnell/WTVM) (Source: Mallory Schnell/WTVM)

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WTVM) – Bowling Green is a city in the south-central part of Kentucky, home to the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers and the National Corvette Museum.

On Monday, the city’s population of 65,000 is getting a bit of a boost thanks to visitors coming in for a prime spot for the solar eclipse.

That’s because Bowling Green is included in the path of totality— a 70-mile wide stretch that runs from Oregon to South Carolina.

Along with this path, the moon will completely cover the sun in a total eclipse. On WKU’s campus, the sky will go dark at 1:27 p.m. CT, with totality lasting about 45 seconds.

For less than one minute, people will be able to remove their special glasses and view the maximum eclipse with the naked eye— something possible only within the path of totality.

Over 15 events are taking place across Bowling Green, allowing locals and visitors to experience the eclipse with music, fun, food, and even a baseball game.

The weather is looking promising as we keep our eye on the sky and inch closer to totality.

Click here to follow our complete coverage of the 2017 solar eclipse.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Altercation led to deadly shooting on in Columbus on 51st Street

    Altercation led to deadly shooting on in Columbus on 51st Street

    Monday, August 21 2017 3:34 PM EDT2017-08-21 19:34:48 GMT
    (Source: WTVM)(Source: WTVM)

    New details have been released in connection to the deadly shooting on 51st St. Sunday morning. Cody Mathis, 21, was shot and later died at the Medical Center. 

    More >>

    New details have been released in connection to the deadly shooting on 51st St. Sunday morning. Cody Mathis, 21, was shot and later died at the Medical Center. 

    More >>

  • Missing Auburn teens found

    Missing Auburn teens found

    Monday, August 21 2017 3:21 PM EDT2017-08-21 19:21:51 GMT
    (Source: Auburn Police Department)(Source: Auburn Police Department)

    The Auburn Police Department has found two runaway teens and they were safelty returned in good health.

    More >>

    The Auburn Police Department has found two runaway teens and they were safelty returned in good health.

    More >>

  • ABC covered the solar eclipse in 1979

    ABC covered the solar eclipse in 1979

    Monday, August 21 2017 3:18 PM EDT2017-08-21 19:18:31 GMT
    (Source: YouTube)(Source: YouTube)

    In 1979 ABC aired a special report of the solar eclipse. Feb. 26, 1979 was the last total solar eclipse for North America until Monday, Aug. 21. 

    More >>

    In 1979 ABC aired a special report of the solar eclipse. Feb. 26, 1979 was the last total solar eclipse for North America until Monday, Aug. 21. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly