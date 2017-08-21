Solar eclipse from Bowling Green, KY

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WTVM) – Bowling Green is a city in the south-central part of Kentucky, home to the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers and the National Corvette Museum.

On Monday, the city’s population of 65,000 is getting a bit of a boost thanks to visitors coming in for a prime spot for the solar eclipse.

That’s because Bowling Green is included in the path of totality— a 70-mile wide stretch that runs from Oregon to South Carolina.

Along with this path, the moon will completely cover the sun in a total eclipse. On WKU’s campus, the sky will go dark at 1:27 p.m. CT, with totality lasting about 45 seconds.

For less than one minute, people will be able to remove their special glasses and view the maximum eclipse with the naked eye— something possible only within the path of totality.

Over 15 events are taking place across Bowling Green, allowing locals and visitors to experience the eclipse with music, fun, food, and even a baseball game.

The weather is looking promising as we keep our eye on the sky and inch closer to totality.

Click here to follow our complete coverage of the 2017 solar eclipse.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.