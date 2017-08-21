ABC covered the solar eclipse in 1979

New details have been released in connection to the deadly shooting on 51st St. Sunday morning. Cody Mathis, 21, was shot and later died at the Medical Center.More >>
The Auburn Police Department has found two runaway teens and they were safelty returned in good health.More >>
In 1979 ABC aired a special report of the solar eclipse. Feb. 26, 1979 was the last total solar eclipse for North America until Monday, Aug. 21.More >>
News Leader 9 will give you live team coverage like only we can - for the rare solar eclipse event.More >>
Bowling Green is a city in the south-central part of Kentucky, home to the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers and the National Corvette Museum. On Monday, the city’s population of 65,000 is getting a bit of a boost thanks to visitors coming in for a prime spot for the solar eclipse.More >>
Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
A 2-month-old baby believed kidnapped and feared dead has been found unharmed under an interstate overpass near Minden.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.More >>
The first total solar eclipse in the United States in nearly 40 years will track from coast-to-coast on Monday. We'll only see a partial eclipse here in the ArkLaTex, but it's still expected to put on a pretty good show.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
Leslie Kahn logged onto Epping Squawks, a town Facebook page with something always going on. "I started with 911 and an exclamation point. I wanted to get people’s attention fast," she said.More >>
