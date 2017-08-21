ABC covered the solar eclipse in 1979

(WTVM) – In 1979 ABC aired a special report of the solar eclipse.

Feb. 26, 1979 was the last total solar eclipse for North America until Monday, Aug. 21.

The next solar eclipse will take place in 2024.

To watch a clip of ABC’s coverage in 1979 click here.

