Altercation led to deadly shooting on in Columbus on 51st Street

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – New details have been released in connection to the deadly shooting on 51st Street Sunday morning.

Cody Mathis, 21, was shot and later died at the Medical Center. According to police, security was informed that a car pulled into the ER carrying Mathis who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The other two occupants of the vehicle ran from the ER before police arrived.

Police say approximately 40-50 people were in the 1500 block of 51st St. when an altercation took place that led to gunshots. That’s when Mathis was struck and then taken to the hospital.

CPD is asking anyone who was at the building on 51st Street when this murder occurred, or if you have any information please call Cpl. Katina Williams at (706) 225-4434.

