People watch solar eclipse from Callaway Gardens

PINE MOUNTAIN, GA (WTVM) – People gathered in Pine Mountain at Callaway Gardens Virginia Hand Discovery Center to watch the solar eclipse this afternoon.

During the day those in attendance made pine hole projectors to safely view the eclipse and got a chance to meet with former NASA space ambassador Tom Garmon.

"It is good to see parents with the kids because parents are just as excited about it as the kids are,” said Garmon

Garmon also answered questions during the eclipse about the science behind it.

