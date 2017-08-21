Local groups travels to Atlanta to feed homeless

ATLANTA (WTVM) – A group of men from around the Chattahoochee Valley traveled to Atlanta Monday to help feed hundreds of homeless people.

The men all from the Christian Methodist Episcopal church left from places like St. John Pitts CME Church in Waverly Hall and drove to Atlanta to be a part of this massive service event.

It was held at the Atlanta Civic Center and kicks off a three-day Unity Summit involving CME churches all around Georgia.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.