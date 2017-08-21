Update: Columbus police find missing man

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department has found a missing man with dementia.

Police located 54-year-old Stephan Jones and was found in good health.

Before being found, Jones was last seen on Monday around 2:30 p.m. ET at the Coca-Cola Space and Science Center in Uptown Columbus.

Jones suffers from dementia and diabetes.

Columbus police would like to thank the public for helping find the man.

