Jury selection begins for former Harris County deputy accused of sex assault

Jury selection is underway in the trial of the former Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with sexual assault.

Monday was set aside to hear all pretrial motions, review evidence, and witness statements. Jury selection took place on Tuesday.

Pierson was reportedly questioned by his department a number of times once they learned of the alleged crimes.

The defense stressing the difference between an administrative and criminal investigation and what can be used as evidence during the trial.

“The evidence is undisputed that this was not a criminal investigation. That this was an administrative investigation. There's been no testimony that Mr. Pierson has been advised that he had the right to remain silent. There has been no testimony that Mr. Pierson was advised that he had the right to a jury. and no testimony that Mr. Pierson's words would be used against him,” said Person’s attorney, Bernard Brody.

Presiding Judge, Bobby Peters is reviewing the pretrial motions.

A possible change of venue is also being considered.

Pierson is facing 12 charges including:

Aggravated sodomy

Two counts of sexual assault on a person in custody

Sexual battery

False imprisonment

Tampering with evidence

Four counts of violation of oath by a public officer

Two counts of stalking

Pierson was arrested on May 6, 2016, after he was accused of sexual misconduct by a female during a traffic stop on Feb. 14, 2016.

During the course of the investigation, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office conducted an audit of Pierson’s traffic stops that involved females.

The sheriff’s office requested any female to report if anything unusual had occurred during their traffic stop with Pierson.

As a result, additional females came forward with claims of misconduct by Pierson and were interviewed by GBI agents.

Pierson later surrendered himself to GBI agents at the Harris County Jail.

