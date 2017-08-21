Stone Mountain poses another test for Confederate symbols

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA (AP) - Carved into Stone Mountain, near Atlanta, a Confederate trinity sits astride their horses, high above the ground.

The granite images of President Jefferson Davis and Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson pose another test for symbols of the 19th-century Southern rebellion.

Following the deadly violence surrounding an Aug. 12 white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, a Democratic candidate for Georgia governor said it should be removed. But removal would probably mean destroying a work of public art that's the centerpiece of one of Georgia's biggest tourist destinations.

Stone Mountain's history is deeply entwined with the Ku Klux Klan. The group's rebirth in 1915 was marked with a Thanksgiving night cross burning atop the mountain. But today it also hosts many other attractions, like hiking and kayaking.

