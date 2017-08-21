Crowds gather at Auburn University to watch solar eclipse

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Millions of Americans had their eyes toward the skies, including Auburn residents.

The great American eclipse gave millions of Americans a breathtaking solar show Monday afternoon.

Across the valley area, there were watch parties in schools and parks all over.

Students at Auburn University found their perfect spot on Toomer’s Corner to watch the once in a lifetime event.

Some people were upset that class began on the same day as the eclipse, but it was still a chance for people of all ages came out to enjoy the day together.

No cities in Alabama were in the path of totality, but the show for people with eclipse glasses was still a breathtaking experience— one that won't happen again for about ten years.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.