MCSD approves hiring independent legal counsel

Columbus, GA (WTVM) - After several weeks of discussion and debate, the Muscogee County School Board approved the hire of an attorney to act as independent legal counsel.



The attorney will help guide the district through the upcoming accreditation process in late October and also address potential ethics issues.



The board voted 6-2 to hire attorney Charles Cox from Macon for no more than $15,000.



Previously, the board had recommended attorney Glenn Brock, based in Atlanta. However, board chair Pat Hugley-Green announced in recent board meetings Brock would not be able to commit to the board's timeline due to a family emergency.



Board member Frank Myers, said he still feels this move is unnecessary.

"We've heard from AdvancED's representative," Myers said. "They said we don't even look at board conduct. They told us that, and here we are, blowing $15,000. As I said in the meeting, kids need books, they need outfits, uniforms, and that's money that can be used for a better purpose."



Myers and board member John Thomas have raised their opposition to this proposal in past board meetings making their voices heard, citing an AdvancED presentation and a statement from AdvancED representative Jay Wansley as evidence that their alleged conduct would not jeopardize the district's accreditation.



Over the past months, board members have publicly commented that they believe Myers and Thomas may violate the district's code of ethics if they help attorneys representing Montravious Thomas, a student who was allegedly body slammed by a contract worker at an alternative school whose injuries reportedly resulting in doctors having to amputate his leg.

