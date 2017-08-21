MCSD approves hiring independent legal counsel

Carved into Stone Mountain, near Atlanta, a Confederate trinity sits astride their horses, high above the ground.More >>
The trial is underway for the former Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with sexual assault.More >>
Columbus, GA (WTVM) - After several weeks of discussion and debate, the Muscogee County School Board approved the hire of an attorney acting as independent legal counsel. The attorney would help guide the district through the upcoming accreditation process in late October, and also address potential ethics issues.More >>
Millions of Americans had their eyes toward the skies, including Auburn residents.More >>
A group of men from around the Chattahoochee Valley traveled to Atlanta Monday to help feed hundreds of homeless people.More >>
The woman says the coyote attacked her 10 or 15 times, leaving her with many deep injuries.More >>
Charges are pending against Ebony Oluwasegva, 34, in connection with a Sunday morning domestic violence incident on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus that resulted in the death of the boy.More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
“The woman told me it was reserved for mothers with strollers, and I asked her, since it wasn’t occupied and it does have a handicap sign, if I might use it, and she still told me no,” said Dani Darouse, who lost a leg after a motorcycle accident last year.More >>
