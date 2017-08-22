Lee Co. Sheriff's Office warns of phone payment scam

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam to solicit payments by phone.

According to Lee County Sheriff’s Investigations' Facebook page, a man claiming to be a Lee County deputy named Mike Davenport tells people they have missed jury duty or have an unpaid traffic ticket fine that will result in an arrest.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Lee County judicial system will never solicit payments for fines that deal with court action by phone.

If you receive this call, you are asked not to cooperate with the individual and to hang up. You are urged to always conduct business of financial nature directly with the parties involved.

