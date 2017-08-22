1 arrested, 1 dead in fatal 4th Avenue shooting, standoff

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The person who died in a Tuesday morning shooting has been identified and a suspect has been arrested following a standoff.

After a standoff, police arrested 31-year-old Brandon Jarrell Senior and charged him with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

His preliminary hearing in Recorder's Court will be Thursday morning at 9.

The shooting took place at the intersection of 4th Avenue and 35th Street around 10:35 a.m. ET.

According to Columbus police, 33-year-old Tamir Harris was shot and killed. Harris was pronounced dead around 11:05 a.m. ET.

The Columbus Police Department, Hazardous Devices Response Team, and SWAT surrounded an apartment on 32nd Street where a possible suspect was inside.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Neighbors sharing their thoughts with us on the shooting and recent violence in the area.

"It's scary and I've only been living over here a week. It's the young people, it's the young people doing it, and it's too many drugs in the area out here, I think that's what's doing it," said Janice Haney who lives off 4th Avenue.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Columbus police at 706-653-3400 or 706-225-4267.

#BreakingUpdate Standoff over. 1 arrested. 1 dead following shooting in 4th Avenue. @WTVM pic.twitter.com/XMQdzXvAY0 — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) August 22, 2017

