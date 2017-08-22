1 arrested, 1 dead in fatal 4th Avenue shooting, standoff

A Columbus restaurant owner walked into work Tuesday finding thousands of dollars of items gone.More >>
A Columbus restaurant owner walked into work Tuesday finding thousands of dollars of items gone.More >>
The person who died in a Tuesday morning shooting has been identified and a suspect has been arrested following a standoff.More >>
The person who died in a Tuesday morning shooting has been identified and a suspect has been arrested following a standoff.More >>
Two former Columbus Regional Health employees will be heading to prison for wire fraud and tax evasion.More >>
Two former Columbus Regional Health employees will be heading to prison for wire fraud and tax evasion.More >>
Property taxpayers and city leaders are on the edge of their seats today - waiting to possibly hear what tax values will be paid at the Columbus city council meeting.More >>
Property taxpayers and city leaders are on the edge of their seats today - waiting to possibly hear what tax values will be paid at the Columbus city council meeting.More >>
One man was arrested by Columbus State Police Tuesday morning after he was spotted trying to break into cars in the parking lot of the CSU police station.More >>
One man was arrested by Columbus State Police Tuesday morning after he was spotted trying to break into cars in the parking lot of the CSU police station.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
Day care worker Valarie Rena Patterson, 46, of Mobile, was booked into Metro Jail Tuesday morning on a corpse abuse charge.More >>
Day care worker Valarie Rena Patterson, 46, of Mobile, was booked into Metro Jail Tuesday morning on a corpse abuse charge.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.More >>
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.More >>
One Georgia mom-to-be took advantage of Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse with an epic maternity shoot.More >>
One Georgia mom-to-be took advantage of Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse with an epic maternity shoot.More >>
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...More >>
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.More >>
What would you do with a few hundred million?More >>
What would you do with a few hundred million?More >>
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.More >>
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.More >>
A man and woman were arrested after authorities found them passed out in a vehicle with children Tuesday morning.More >>
A man and woman were arrested after authorities found them passed out in a vehicle with children Tuesday morning.More >>