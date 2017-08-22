Standoff underway on 4th Ave. after 1 person dies following possible shooting

Buena Vista police have released the identity of the man killed in a home invasion. Carl Dill, 65, was shot and killed on Friday, Aug. 18 on North Baker Street.More >>
Buena Vista police have released the identity of the man killed in a home invasion. Carl Dill, 65, was shot and killed on Friday, Aug. 18 on North Baker Street.More >>
Carved into Stone Mountain, near Atlanta, a Confederate trinity sits astride their horses, high above the ground.More >>
News Leader 9 has complete coverage of the Partial Solar Eclipse in the Chattahoochee Valley, and we are receiving pictures from several events.More >>
Columbus, GA (WTVM) - A pressing issue for Muscogee County School board; making sure the district has enough funds to keep the district working until it receives its annual tax revenue. Taking the lead on this potential shortfall, board member John Thomas offered this resolution during Monday night's meeting. TheMore >>
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam to solicit payments by phone.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
The USS John S. McCain, a guided missile destroyer, collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday.More >>
The woman says the coyote attacked her 10 or 15 times, leaving her with many deep injuries.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
Charges are pending against Ebony Oluwasegva, 34, in connection with a Sunday morning domestic violence incident on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus that resulted in the death of the boy.More >>
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.More >>
He said he turned himself in "to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man."More >>
Detectives are on the scene where the body of a small child was discovered today, August 21 around 3 p.m.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>