Standoff over; victim ID'd in fatal 4th Avenue shooting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The person who died in a Tuesday morning shooting has been identified following a standoff.

The incident took place at the intersection of 4th Avenue and 35th Street.

According to Columbus police, 33-year-old Tamir Harris was shot and killed. Harris was pronounced dead around 11:05 a.m. ET.

The Columbus Police Department, Hazardous Devices Response Team, and SWAT surrounded an apartment on 32nd Street where a possible suspect was inside.

One person came out of the apartment prior to the SWAT team searching the apartment, they are being questioned by the police.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Neighbors sharing their thoughts with us on the shooting and recent violence in the area.

"It's scary and I've only been living over here a week. It's the young people, it's the young people doing it, and it's too many drugs in the area out here, I think that's what's doing it," said Janice Haney who lives off 4th Avenue.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Columbus police at 706-653-3400.

#BreakingUpdate Standoff over. 1 arrested. 1 dead following shooting in 4th Avenue. @WTVM pic.twitter.com/XMQdzXvAY0 — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) August 22, 2017

