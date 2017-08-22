Police identify man, 65, killed in home invasion in Buena Vista, GA

BUENA VISTA, GA (WTVM) - Buena Vista police have released the identity of the man killed in a home invasion last week.

Carl Dill, 65, was shot and killed on Friday, Aug. 18 on North Baker Street.

Police are now looking for any suspects. If you have any information on this incident contact police at (229) 649-3673.

