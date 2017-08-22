CPD needs your help locating runaway teen

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are seeking the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.

Alfonza Stephens, 15, was last seen in the area of Brooks Road on Aug. 16. He was seen wearing tan pants, a white long sleeve t-shirt, brown/white tennis shoes and a gold necklace.

He is described as weighing 200 pounds, 6’0” tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Alfonza Stephens whereabouts, please contact 911 or the CPD Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3400 or (706) 653-3449.

