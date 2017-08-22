Hundreds attend American Idol's Atlanta auditions

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Hundreds of people are lined up for their shot at making it through auditions to be a part of the upcoming season of American Idol.

The auditions were held at Piedmont Park in Atlanta.

People from Columbus and LaGrange were also in line to audition.

Be sure to get ready to watch the new season of America Idol on ABC in 2018.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.