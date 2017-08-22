News Leader 9 attends auditions for American Idol in Atlanta

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Hundreds of people are lined up for their shot at making it through auditions to be a part of the upcoming season of American Idol.

The auditions were held at Piedmont park.

People from Columbus and LaGrange were also in line to audition.

News Leader 9 Barbara Gauthier will take us inside the auditions live starting at 5p/4c.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.