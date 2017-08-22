Man arrested for attempting to burglarize cars at CSU

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – One man was arrested by Columbus State Police Tuesday morning after he was spotted trying to break into cars in the parking lot of the Columbus State University police station.

Police saw Stephen Hamilton of Columbus attempting to enter several vehicles.

Once confronted, he fled the scene but was apprehended in a wooded area near CSU Plant Operations along Lindsay Creek.

Hamilton has been charged with criminal attempt burglary, loitering, and criminal trespass.

Hamilton is not a student or employee at Columbus State University.

