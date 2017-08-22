Former Columbus Regional employees sentenced for wire fraud

COLUMBUS. GA (WTVM) - Two former Columbus Regional Health employees will be heading to prison for wire fraud and tax evasion.

A judge ordered Barbara McFerrin to 33 months in prison Tuesday morning in court.

Carol Adcock received 15 to 21 months in prison.

Both women previously pleaded guilty to making improper charges, totaling nearly $1 million on the company's credit cards over several years.

In court, both women apologized for their actions and offered no excuses for what they did.

