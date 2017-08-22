GA mom takes breathtaking solar eclipse maternity shoot

(WTVM) – One Georgia mom-to-be took advantage of Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse with an epic maternity shoot.

“We had been looking for something special for my grandson Hudson's photo shoot, then when we heard the eclipse was coming we had to make it happen,” said Still Pearl Photographer Lisa Cruikshank, who is also the mother-in-law of the mom-to-be, Nichole Carver.

Cruikshank and Carver began searching for the perfect location and that’s when they chose Carter’s Dam located in Murray County, Georgia.

“I used a Canon Mark 3 with the cheapest lens I had on hand Canon 24-105 just because I was afraid of ruining a good lens,” Cruikshank said.

Still Pearl Photography posted a little behind the scenes look of the stunning maternity shoot.

