Wicked Hen restaurant in Midtown Columbus burglarized

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus restaurant owner walked into work Tuesday finding thousands of dollars of items gone.

Employees at Wicked Hen checked surveillance footage after noticing the door pried opened and some items missing.

On surveillance footage, they saw a man walking in with a set of bolt cutters. The suspect is also seen carrying wine, beer, and meats from the freezer in the restaurant.

The owner hopes someone will help stop the person who did this, so no one else has to go through the same thing.

“I’m hoping that somebody would come forward and know who the guy is I just like to make sure they get caught so they won’t do it to anybody else. Running a restaurant is very difficult and it's already hard enough to make your profit margin,” said Bryant Walker, Chef, and Owner of Wicked Hen.

The owners say they don't know exactly how much money the suspect made away with, but they have determined that about $2,000 of inventory was missing.

