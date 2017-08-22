Democratic GA Gubernatorial candidates attend meet and greet

Two former Columbus Regional Health employees will be heading to prison for wire fraud and tax evasion.More >>
The person who died in a Tuesday morning shooting has been identified and a suspect has been arrested following a standoff.
A Columbus restaurant owner walked into work Tuesday finding thousands of dollars of items gone.
Energizing our Community Toward a Blue Georgia held a county-wide meet and greet for the public to get to know the candidates running for state office.
Property taxpayers and city leaders are on the edge of their seats today - waiting to possibly hear what tax values will be paid at the Columbus city council meeting.
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
One Georgia mom-to-be took advantage of Monday's Total Solar Eclipse with an epic maternity shoot.
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Mississippi's flag contains the Confederate battle emblem. Because of that, images from Charlottesville are lighting a new fire for activists wanting to take it down.
A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.
