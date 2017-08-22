Democratic GA Gubernatorial candidates attend meet and greet

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Energizing our Community Toward a Blue Georgia held a county-wide meet and greet for the public to get to know the candidates running for state office.

Several state and local officials were in attendance including gubernatorial candidates Stacey Abrams and Stacey Evans.

The goal for the meet and greet was to get citizens in Muscogee County involved in the democratic process.

“It's important so that the Muscogee County Democrats can get on board early, can get ready for the election that's coming up in 2018. We've got the elected Governor and we want to paint the state blue,” said Saundra Ellison, Chairman of the Muscogee County Democratic Party.

The election for governor will be in Nov. 2018.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.