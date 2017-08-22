Assessors board rejects Columbus city council's solution for property value, tax controversy

The person who died in a Tuesday morning shooting has been identified and a suspect has been arrested following a standoff.More >>
One man was arrested by Columbus State Police Tuesday morning after he was spotted trying to break into cars in the parking lot of the CSU police station.
A Columbus restaurant owner walked into work Tuesday finding thousands of dollars of items gone.
A spirited, sometimes tense discussion between members of Muscogee County's Tax Assessors Office, and Columbus City Councilors.
Property taxpayers and city leaders are on the edge of their seats today - waiting to possibly hear what tax values will be paid at the Columbus city council meeting.
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
Mississippi's flag contains the Confederate battle emblem. Because of that, images from Charlottesville are lighting a new fire for activists wanting to take it down.
