EMS respond to reported shooting at Opelika shopping plaza

First responders reported to a possible shooting at an Opelika shopping plaza Tuesday night.

The incident happened at Saugahatchee Square near Pepperell Parkway. A lifesaver helicopter unit was also called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. in response to a person being shot in the back.

We are working to learn more about a possible victim and how the incident occurred.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more details.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.