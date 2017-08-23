EMS respond to reported shooting at Opelika shopping plaza - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

breaking

EMS respond to reported shooting at Opelika shopping plaza

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) -

First responders reported to a possible shooting at an Opelika shopping plaza Tuesday night. 

The incident happened at Saugahatchee Square near Pepperell Parkway. A lifesaver helicopter unit was also called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. in response to a person being shot in the back.

We are working to learn more about a possible victim and how the incident occurred. 

