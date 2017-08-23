EMS respond to reported shooting at Opelika shopping plaza

First responders reported to a possible shooting at an Opelika shopping plaza Tuesday night.More >>
First responders reported to a possible shooting at an Opelika shopping plaza Tuesday night.More >>
A Columbus restaurant owner walked into work Tuesday finding thousands of dollars of items gone.More >>
A Columbus restaurant owner walked into work Tuesday finding thousands of dollars of items gone.More >>
Property taxpayers and city leaders are on the edge of their seats today - waiting to possibly hear what tax values will be paid at the Columbus city council meeting.More >>
Property taxpayers and city leaders are on the edge of their seats today - waiting to possibly hear what tax values will be paid at the Columbus city council meeting.More >>
A spirited, sometimes tense discussion between members of Muscogee County's Tax Assessors Office, and Columbus City Councilors.More >>
A spirited, sometimes tense discussion between members of Muscogee County's Tax Assessors Office, and Columbus City Councilors.More >>
Two former Columbus Regional Health employees will be heading to prison for wire fraud and tax evasion.More >>
Two former Columbus Regional Health employees will be heading to prison for wire fraud and tax evasion.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>