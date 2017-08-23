FIRST TO ALERT: a front brings forecast changes for this afternoon. Details here

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A front sags south into the area today bringing a slightly higher rain coverage than we've seen over the past few days. Won't be a washout but something to plan for. Temperatures today will be in the low to mid 90s under a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky.

Dewpoints will see start to see a break starting tomorrow and going through next week with highs in the low 90s through Friday. Temperatures will see a bigger break into the weekend and next week as they'll stay in the 80s.

Rain chances stay low for Thursday and Friday but going into the weekend we'll see a bit of an unsettled weather pattern as a tropical system moves onto land over the Texas coast. Depending on it's track will determine our forecast for Saturday through next week. Right now we're going with a partly sunny sky and a 30% rain coverage each day. Stay tuned to changes!

