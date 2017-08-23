FIRST TO ALERT: a front brings forecast changes for this afternoon. Details here

Buena Vista police have released the identity of the man killed in a home invasion. Carl Dill, 65, was shot and killed on Friday, Aug. 18 on North Baker Street.More >>
Buena Vista police have released the identity of the man killed in a home invasion. Carl Dill, 65, was shot and killed on Friday, Aug. 18 on North Baker Street.More >>
A spirited, sometimes tense discussion between members of Muscogee County's Tax Assessors Office, and Columbus City Councilors.More >>
A spirited, sometimes tense discussion between members of Muscogee County's Tax Assessors Office, and Columbus City Councilors.More >>
Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley confirmed that a Columbus man has died following a shooting on 8th Street Sunday night.More >>
Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley confirmed that a Columbus man has died following a shooting on 8th Street Sunday night.More >>
First responders reported to a possible shooting at an Opelika shopping plaza Tuesday night.More >>
First responders reported to a possible shooting at an Opelika shopping plaza Tuesday night.More >>
A Columbus restaurant owner walked into work Tuesday finding thousands of dollars of items gone.More >>
A Columbus restaurant owner walked into work Tuesday finding thousands of dollars of items gone.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.More >>
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.More >>
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to the Charlottesville tragedy.More >>
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to the Charlottesville tragedy.More >>
The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."More >>
The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
Sean D. Castorina, 42, and Penny M. Dawson, 40, both of North Carolina are considered armed and dangerous.More >>
Sean D. Castorina, 42, and Penny M. Dawson, 40, both of North Carolina are considered armed and dangerous.More >>
A conservative firebrand promoting President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud oversees a Kansas election system that threw out at least three times as many ballots as similarly sized...More >>
A conservative firebrand promoting President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud oversees a Kansas election system that threw out at least three times as many ballots as similarly sized states did.More >>
As an avid hunter, the man knew immediately this young buck was unlike any other deer he’s seen.More >>
As an avid hunter, the man knew immediately this young buck was unlike any other deer he’s seen.More >>
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.More >>
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.More >>