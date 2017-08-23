Fort Benning drill sergeants suspended after sexual assault allegations

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - The Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning, along with U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, is investigating a recent sexual assault allegation made by a female trainee against a drill sergeant at Fort Benning.

An initial review of this incident revealed indications of additional allegations of sexual misconduct involving trainees and drill sergeants.

“We take these allegations very seriously, and we will ensure a full and thorough investigation of the facts,” Fort Benning stated in a release. “Our initial actions are to ensure the safety and welfare of all of our Soldiers.”

The drill sergeants have been suspended from drill sergeant duties and will have no contact with trainees during the course of the investigation.

Fort Benning also has counseling, legal and medical services available to the trainees involved in the allegations.

Fort Benning released the following statement concerning this alleged incident:

“There is no place for sexual harassment or sexual assault in our Army. Our Army remains committed to maintaining a values-based climate, intolerant of these acts, and to respond appropriately when accusations are made. It is important to remember that the investigation is ongoing, and we are gathering all the facts at this time. While the investigation continues, our primary objective is the well-being of all of our Soldiers. Further information will be released at the appropriate time.”

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.