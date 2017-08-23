Fort Benning drill sergeants suspended following sexual assault allegations

Follow all of the news happening on Fort Benning.More >>
The CEO of Columbus Hospice is retiring after 24 years of service. Mike Smajd came to Columbus Hospice as the new Executive Director on January 27, 1993.More >>
First responders reported to a possible shooting at an Opelika shopping plaza Tuesday night.More >>
A spirited, sometimes tense discussion between members of Muscogee County's Tax Assessors Office, and Columbus City Councilors.More >>
A nationwide digital casting call is underway for “Ralphie Parker,” the lead character in FOX’s live musical production of “A Christmas Story.More >>
The Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning, Georgia, along with U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, is investigating a recent sexual assault allegation made by a female trainee against a drill sergeant at Fort Benning.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."More >>
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to the Charlottesville tragedy.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.More >>
Sean D. Castorina, 42, and Penny M. Dawson, 40, both of North Carolina are considered armed and dangerous.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.More >>
